Akufo-Addo appoints new deputy CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority

He is a tutor of the Mfantsipim School and holds a degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Cape Coast.

Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie play

Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie

Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie , an educationist, has been appointed the deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority by President Akufo-Addo.

Karikari-Bondzie replaces Jerry Ahmed Shai who has been made the substantive CEO of the Authority.

Ahmed Shai became the substantive CEO after Mr. Samuel Atta Mensah resigned as the CEO few months after being in office.

“I am extremely grateful to the president of the Republic of Ghana for appointing me to the high office of Deputy CEO, Coastal Development Authority. Thanks for the belief in me. Your magnanimity is beyond my imagination and I pledge never to let you down", Karikari-Bondzie wrote in a statement.

READ ALSO: Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy play

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

 

Mr. Karikari-Bondzie has promised to deliver on his mandate and achieve the targets of the Coastal Development Authority.

 

“Politics is a complex business. I know the huge expectations of our coastal belt. God be my helper, I will work with the CEO, other colleagues as well as the Board and Ministry to bring the needed Development to the people of the four regions.”

Background

During the 2016 general elections, President Akufo-Addo pledged to create three development authorities to help accelerate development.

President Akufo-Addo created the Coastal Development Authority, together with the Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities, and tasked them to implement the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).
 

The development authorities were passed into law in November 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

