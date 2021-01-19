Mr. Duncan's appointment comes after the death of the National Security boss, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh yesterday, January 18th.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course.

He worked at the BNI for about 22 years, where he served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

He also served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau. He rose to become the Deputy Director BNI and ultimately, the Director BNI from 2005 to 2009.

Kyeremeh was one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first appointees in 2017 during his first term. A consummate intelligence professional, he had been holding the position of National Security Coordinator since then