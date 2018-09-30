news

President Nana AKufo-Addo has arrived in Accra after his presidential jet developed a fault.

One of the aircraft's engines went off 30 minutes after take off in Washington DC were he has been attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The jet was carrying the president, his aides and some ministers of state who had accompanied him.

The aircraft had to fly around a number of times to burn fuel before being assisted to land.

The president arrived in Ghana at 8:00am, according to Information Minister designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

He and his team were on board a South African Airways flight.

“The President of the Republic is back from his trip to the United Nations,” the minister designate told the media.

He also told the press that Jubilee House is not considering buying a new presidential jet following the development.

"I haven’t spoken to the president as to whether or not he intends to buy a new jet, but I can tell you that the man I know who is still using his own private vehicle even for official travels, does not have this matter on his cart. This is not a matter on his itinerary to buy a new jet,” he added.