The president, instead, bowed to each dignitary present including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.

It will be recalled last week that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia urged chiefs and Ghanaians in general to avoid public handshakes following the spread of coronavirus across the globe.

So far, Ghana has tested 46 suspected cases of coronavirus but they have all turn out negative.

The latest suspected case in Ghana was on Friday where a Ghanaian woman had visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Showing signs of contracting the virus. Test carried on her came out negative.

The virus has now killed more than 3,450 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations since the outbreak first emerged in China in December. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in China.