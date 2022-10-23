Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon

Camp Idris is named after the late WOI Idris of the 48 Engineer Regiment who was shot dead in 1983 during an abortive attempt to overthrow the Revolution of 31 December 1981.

Speaking about the difficulties the country is facing, President Akufo-Addo urged the military to support him to steer the nation out of the present challenges with loyalty.

President Akufo-Addo urged the security agency to remain “excellent patriots, excellent ambassadors of the security agencies and excellent citizens of our country”, saying he is very proud to serve as their Commander in Chief.

“We are going through a difficult time in the history of our country …. We are going through a difficult time in our economy. We also going through a difficult time as far as security is concerned” the President told the men and women in uniform.

“On the economy, we are all aware of the events that have taken place in the last year which have brought a lot of things under strain. We are making every effort in negotiations that are taking place with foreign partners to put our economy back in a good space. Very soon the difficulties that confront our economy are going to be things of the past.

The President went on: