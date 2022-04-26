RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo cannot be blamed for all of Ghana’s current problems – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Authors:

Evans Annang

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that Ghana’s current economic struggles cannot be blamed entirely on the government.

Ambitious Akufo-Addo will deliver all 88 hospitals – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Ambitious Akufo-Addo will deliver all 88 hospitals – Gabby Otchere-Darko

He said the Akufo-Addo administration has steered the economy well since it won power in 2016, however, recent external factors have led to struggles.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mr. Otchere-Darko said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily the cause of the economic downturn.

However, the political stalwart said that, despite the economic challenges, Ghanaians are optimistic in anticipating how the structures and mechanisms that the government and state machinery will institute will work to alleviate their hardships.

Speaking on the chance of the ruling party in the 2024 general elections, Gabby said the NPP in its attempt to govern beyond 8 years will be tough but it is doable.

Otchere-Darko also said that although, under Ghana’s current constitutional arrangements, every government collapses after eight years at most, the New Patriotic Party is capable of “breaking the eight” come 2024.

Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees
Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees ece-auto-gen

“I’ll say that every government breaks down after eight years historically. The NPP has what it takes to cross the eight because Ghanaians, regardless of the struggles that people are going through right now, … also know that they can’t blame the president and his government for all of it.

“So, they want to see how well the government performs in alleviating the struggles that they’re going through and preparing the country for the future.

“They’ll look at that and look at the alternative, and once they look at the alternative and they know that the alternative hasn’t changed, then, they look at how the government has managed the crisis.

“And they look at who the NPP’s candidate is and what he’s saying. That will be an addition, will also bring something fresh, because, regardless of the fact that you’ve been part of the government and you’ve been given the mandate as the next president, we expect that you come with your fresh ideas,”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accidents: Drivers consume 'wee toffee' to aid them drive for long hours — Fire Commander

Accident

22-year-old KNUST student murdered over GH¢300 debt

Knife with blood

One armed robber killed, others flee after attack on NDC’s Savannah Regional Secretary

Denkyira-Akwaboso residents face off with armed robbers, killing 5 during exchange of gunshots

2 separate accidents block traffic flow on Accra-bound side of motorway

Accident on Tema motorway