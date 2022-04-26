Akufo-Addo cannot be blamed for all of Ghana’s current problems – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mr. Otchere-Darko said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily the cause of the economic downturn.

However, the political stalwart said that, despite the economic challenges, Ghanaians are optimistic in anticipating how the structures and mechanisms that the government and state machinery will institute will work to alleviate their hardships.

Speaking on the chance of the ruling party in the 2024 general elections, Gabby said the NPP in its attempt to govern beyond 8 years will be tough but it is doable.

Otchere-Darko also said that although, under Ghana’s current constitutional arrangements, every government collapses after eight years at most, the New Patriotic Party is capable of “breaking the eight” come 2024.

ece-auto-gen

“I’ll say that every government breaks down after eight years historically. The NPP has what it takes to cross the eight because Ghanaians, regardless of the struggles that people are going through right now, … also know that they can’t blame the president and his government for all of it.

“So, they want to see how well the government performs in alleviating the struggles that they’re going through and preparing the country for the future.

“They’ll look at that and look at the alternative, and once they look at the alternative and they know that the alternative hasn’t changed, then, they look at how the government has managed the crisis.