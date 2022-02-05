The Onua FM/TV morning show host has been a strong critic of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in recent years.
‘Akufo-Addo can’t do anything about corruption because he’s corrupt’ – Captain Smart
Radio and Television presenter Captain Smart has once again torn into President Akufo-Addo, describing him as ‘the definition of corruption’.
On the Friday edition of his show, he hit out at the President over his handling of corruption cases since assuming office.
“Your excellency, I have told you, you cannot do anything about corruption because you are the definition of the word corruption,” the outspoken journalist fired, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“I dare you to repeat your famous phrase ‘I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I am not corrupt.’ Say that again.”
Captain Smart, who was born Blessed Godsbrain Smart, was recently released from the GREDA Estate Police Station after his detention.
This was after the radio presenter was accused of extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, after he [Captain Smart] allegedly threatened to expose him (businessman) for some shady deals at the Tema Port.
On Wednesday, Captain Smart’s employer, Media General, said they did not know his whereabouts despite being granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.
However, he was located at the GREDA Estate Police Station a day later before ultimately being released.
Touching on the charges leveled against him, he said: “I have never taken a bribe and won’t do so till I die. That is why I always rise.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh