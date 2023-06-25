Akufo-Addo commended by US on commitment to economic rehabilitation

Ms. Yellen commended the President during a meeting with the latter on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, in France, on Thursday, June 22.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was one of the key global personalities invited for the Summit, organized by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

According to reports, the two personalities discussed efforts to evolve the multilateral development banks to combat 21st Century global challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also deliberated on work to mobilize climate and infrastructure financing for Ghana and other African countries during the engagement.

The IMF, in May this year, congratulated the West African nation on the US$3 billion IMF-supported program approved by the Executive Board.

“We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address the current economic and financial crisis and help build a better future for all Ghanaians,” a statement by the Fund noted.

The June 2023 Summit for a New Global Financial Pact is borne out of the cascading consequences of concurring climate, energy, health, and economic crises, particularly in the most vulnerable countries.

It aims to propose solutions to financial issues that go beyond the climate question, including access to health and the fight against poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and their successive consequences have reduced the fiscal and budgetary space of many countries affecting their ability to finance their populations’ access to basic social services.

As a result, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) noted a decline in human development in nine out of ten countries around the world in 2022, mainly due to a drop in life expectancy and an increase in poverty.

In a statement, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs declared the Summit would aim to “build a new contract with the North and the South”, to facilitate the access of vulnerable countries to the financing they needed to address the consequences of ongoing and future crises.

Issues at stake at the Summit encompass restoring fiscal space to countries facing short-term difficulties, especially the most indebted countries, as well as fostering private sector development in low-income countries.

The event also seeks to encourage investment in green infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing countries and mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT