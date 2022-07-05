Akufo-Addo cuts sod for €500 million Manso to Huni Valley railway line

Addressing the gathering at Manso, in the Amenfi Central District, the President bemoaned the fact that one of the great tragedies of Ghana’s post-colonial era was allowing her railway infrastructure, developed under colonial rule, to deteriorate completely.

According to him, out of the 947 kilometres of colonial narrow-gauge rail network bequeathed by the colonialists, barely 10% was operational.

Indeed, the only addition to the network has been the 15-kilometre narrow gauge railway line, built between 2012 and 2017, from Sekondi to Takoradi via Kojokrom.

President Akufo-Addo noted that, upon his assumption of office in January 2017, he was determined to change this statistic, because of his belief in the fact that an efficient railway system is critical to the progress and prosperity of Ghana, the reason he re-established the Ministry of Railways Development.

“The ground-breaking event involved in today’s ceremony is an integral part of the series of infrastructural projects lined up to expand the provision of railway services. Key amongst the rail projects, currently on-going, are the development of a new standard gauge railway line between the Port of Tema and Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region. This project has reached an advanced stage of completion, and will soon be handed over to Government for operation,” the President said.

He noted also that the development of the Western Railway Line is on course, with the 22 kilometre section of the line from Kojokrom to Manso proceeding steadily, and scheduled for completion before the end of this year.