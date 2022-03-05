RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don’t entertain coups, they retard progress – Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that coup d’états retard progress and must, therefore, not be entertained in any country.

Don’t entertain coups, they retard progress – Akufo-Addo
Don’t entertain coups, they retard progress – Akufo-Addo

The President said this when he addressed officials from the Pan African Youth Union at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Recommended articles

He noted that citizens have every right to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility but must never entertain coups.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

“We have to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility in our continent. We have seen what the years of coup and military intervention did to our continent in the past. Coups only retard progress. Let’s not entertain them,” Akufo Addo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

His comments follow some utterances by the Dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana that the current hardships in Ghana could force a coup.

Prof. Raymond Atuguba suggested that Ghana was ripe for a coup due to the poor economic situation of the country.

Prof Raymond Akongburo Atuguba
Prof Raymond Akongburo Atuguba Pulse Ghana

“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands,” Prof. Atuguba noted.

“There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent.”

Meanwhile, the law professor’s comments have been widely condemned by the government, with Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah describing his utterances as an attack on Ghana’s democracy.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine

First batch of stranded Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine