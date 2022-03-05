Don’t entertain coups, they retard progress – Akufo-Addo

He noted that citizens have every right to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility but must never entertain coups.

“We have to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility in our continent. We have seen what the years of coup and military intervention did to our continent in the past. Coups only retard progress. Let’s not entertain them,” Akufo Addo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

His comments follow some utterances by the Dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana that the current hardships in Ghana could force a coup.

Prof. Raymond Atuguba suggested that Ghana was ripe for a coup due to the poor economic situation of the country.

“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands,” Prof. Atuguba noted.

“There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent.”