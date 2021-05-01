According to the President, this stance is to help mitigate the burden on the national purse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that there will be no salary increment for the executive in the immediate future.
Speaking at this year’s May Day celebration on Saturday May 1, Mr Akufo-Addo said “…
“We also use this year to ensure that all workers are vaccinated to protect their lives and enhance their productivity. I have taken the decision to freeze salary increment for this year, 2021 for myself as president, the vice president, ministers, deputy ministers and all appointees of the executive.
“It is our modest contribution to reduce the damage to our public revenue and to help hasten our nation’s recovery from the ravages of the pandemic.”
The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Mr Yaw Baah revealed that 800,000 workers in Ghana suffered from pay cut as a result of the effect of the coronavirus on the local economy.
