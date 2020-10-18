According to him, the proactive management of the pandemic is the reason why Ghana’s case count remains low.

The President said this during his 18th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“Ghana's recovery rate currently stands at 98.5%,” Akufo-Addo said, adding that “we in Ghana have been spared of further restrictions in the management of the country's COVID-19 case count.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s current active COVID cases stand at 398, while 310 persons have died in the process.