Mrs Marley was among 126 Africans in the Diaspora who were conferred with Ghanaian citizenship by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Ghana grants citizenship to two German entrepreneurs

Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to 126 other Diasporans

The President approved the application of the African-American diasporans in accordance with section 10 of the Citizenship Act (2000).

Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to 126 other Diasporans

The ceremony was held at the Jubilee House, as part of the series of activities commemorating the ‘Year of Return’.

Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to 126 other Diasporans

In a Facebook post, President Akufo urged all the persons conferred with Ghanaian citizenship to respect and abide by the laws of the country.

Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to 126 other Diasporans

“On Wednesday, 27th November, 2019, I conferred Ghanaian citizenship on 126 of our kith and kin from the African Diaspora, who have lived with us for many, many years.

“The ceremony is part of the series of activities commemorating the ‘Year of Return’. I urged them to respect and abide by the laws of Ghana; live in accordance with the tenets of Ghana’s Constitution; and guard jealously our country’s image,” Nana Addo wrote.