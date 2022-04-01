Akufo-Addo has become an epitome of hopelessness - Manasseh Azure

According to Mr. Azure, the President has become an epitome of hopelessness and his recent State of the Nation address proves it.

In an interview with Joy News at the back of the President’s State of the Nation’s Address, SoNA, on March 30, the award-winning journalist said the President’s address was underwhelming.

“If any State of the Nation Address meets my expectations, it isn’t what Mr. Akufo-Addo delivered. Because he has come to represent hopelessness in my view. I used to be one of those who cheered him most whenever he wanted to speak, but these days, I struggle to tolerate him when he’s speaking.

“To put it in a better way, I find it difficult to listen to the President when he speaks. Because some of the things he said he will do and the things that gave some of us hope are things that we have not seen. It keeps getting worse,” Azure Awuni explained.

He added, looking at the current state of the country, the Ghanaian youth would not shy away from packing out of the country if an opportunity is presented to them.

Pulse Ghana

He noted the Ghanaian youth have been wooed by the politicians with enticing promises, only to disappoint them when they win power.

Manasseh also observed that the attitude of the Ghanaian youth has dashed the hopes of many young people; creating a feeling of apathy in them.