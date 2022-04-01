RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo has become an epitome of hopelessness - Manasseh Azure

Authors:

Evans Annang

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for disappointing most Ghanaians.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said the President came to power with a strong sense of optimism from Ghanaians but he has disappointed.

Recommended articles

According to Mr. Azure, the President has become an epitome of hopelessness and his recent State of the Nation address proves it.

In an interview with Joy News at the back of the President’s State of the Nation’s Address, SoNA, on March 30, the award-winning journalist said the President’s address was underwhelming.

“If any State of the Nation Address meets my expectations, it isn’t what Mr. Akufo-Addo delivered. Because he has come to represent hopelessness in my view. I used to be one of those who cheered him most whenever he wanted to speak, but these days, I struggle to tolerate him when he’s speaking.

“To put it in a better way, I find it difficult to listen to the President when he speaks. Because some of the things he said he will do and the things that gave some of us hope are things that we have not seen. It keeps getting worse,” Azure Awuni explained.

He added, looking at the current state of the country, the Ghanaian youth would not shy away from packing out of the country if an opportunity is presented to them.

Manasseh Azure Awuni
Manasseh Azure Awuni Pulse Ghana

He noted the Ghanaian youth have been wooed by the politicians with enticing promises, only to disappoint them when they win power.

Manasseh also observed that the attitude of the Ghanaian youth has dashed the hopes of many young people; creating a feeling of apathy in them.

He further intimated that young people in Ghana have lost hope in ‘hard work’, due to how people with merit are not able to excel in their endeavours unless they have some ties and allegiances to those at the helm of affairs.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Parliament finally approves e-levy

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

Free SHS is only producing quantity and not quality students - Prof. Addae Mensah

Professor Ivan Addae Mensah

Wearing of face mask is no longer mandatory beginning Monday, March 28 - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Fully vaccinated persons will no longer take the PCR tests at the KIA - President Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo