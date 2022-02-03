Akufo-Addo has been a better manager of the economy than Mahama - Sammy Awuku

Speaking on TV3 in Accra, Mr. Awuku said the present government has performed better in terms of economic performance.

“Even though Nana Addo and his administration haven’t provided jobs for every young Ghanaians, nobody can also tell me he doesn’t know one person who hasn’t been employed under this administration.

“So you can point to one person meaning that we have made progress however because of the backlog , if you had four hundred thousand people entering the job market every year calculate it form 2017 to even 2021 . The five years is giving 2million young people. 2 million young people absorbing them wont be easy.

“If you go to elsewhere, the government even guaranteed a loan for young people, if you go to India it similar, when yuou want to go into entreoprebuership. What the Akufo-Addo administration has started with with the 1D1F, we will start seeing results of it after three or four years.

Pulse Ghana

“Why because at that time you will have a whole value chain of these entities, factories that will also help curb the rural urban migration.”

“We are better managers of the Economy,” he told show host Johnnie Hughes , and added that “When it comes to the exchange rate we cannot be called incompetent.”