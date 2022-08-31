Akufo-Addo has failed in the fight against corruption - PC Appiah-Ofori

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the former anti-corruption crusader said the government is not doing enough.

“As far as I am concern the way he made us believe that Ghana was going to be prosperous under his administration with the fight against corruption. He made that promise and we are in the 6th year but not much has been seen” he said.

He told Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show that “we seem serious about the fight against corruption that’s why the OSP has been established but whereby the OSP is not resourced and empowered to prosecute then it is problematic.

“If people engage in corrupt practices and they are not prosecuted it becomes the benefit of all those who are interested in it but when there is prosecution it sends a signal to frightened those who want to engage in corrupt practices.”

Mr Appiah Ofori appealed to all Ghanaians to help fight corruption because Ghana has no future if corruption is not curbed. Ghana needs money and if we allow few people to steal the country’s money, the older people will leave and the future generation will suffer, he noted.

Pulse Ghana

However, Pius Enam Hadzide, a former Deputy Minister of Information has praised the government for its fight against corruption.

Mr. Hadizde further said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government has strengthened institutions to fight corruption without fear or favor.

“The President has created an enabling environment for these anti-graft agencies to work,” he said.

He sees allegations that the President goes after corruption fighters as an attempt to soil government’s reputation.

“This is one of the administrations that has taken the fight against corruption to the doorsteps of everyone including appointees, and it was not just by word of mouth, government has substantially supported anti-graft agencies. It is on record that the former Auditor-General [Daniel Yaw Domelevo] admitted that unprecedented investments were made by this same administration into his work. For the first time during his time, vehicles and some other logistics were given to support the office.”