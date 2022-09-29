Akufo-Addo has lost confidence in Bawumia due to the poor economy – Odike

Speaking in an interview on TV3 in Accra, Odike said the President has lost confidence in Dr. Bawumia.

“The President has lost confidence in Bawumia, the economy is not doing well”.

Touching on development in the Ashanti Region where he is based, Odike said the Region is not seeing much development the way other parts of the country are experiencing.

He stated that whereas Greater Accra has more interchanges, Ashanti region does not have enough of them.

“There is filth all over in Ashanti region,” he also said.

He further indicated that the work of the assemblies in the region have been politicized hence they are unable to deliver.

“Their work has been politicised,” he stressed.

Pulse Ghana

In a related development, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the government is working assiduously to wrap up a bailout plan with the IMF.

He said Ghana is looking at getting an agreement that will be in line with key aspects of the programme that are reflected in the 2023 budget statement.

“In line with the President’s dialogue with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, negotiations will be fast-tracked to ensure that key aspects of the programme are reflected in the 2023 Annual Budget Statement in November 2022,” he added.