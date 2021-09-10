Akufo-Addo has no peer in job creation - YEA Boss

Speaking to Class News about the thousands of young men and women who thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, 9 September 2021 to look for jobs at a Job and Career Fair organised by his agency, Mr Koduah Frimpong said despite the huge numbers of unemployed youth, the Akufo-Addo government deserves commendation helping the situation since he came to office in 2017.

“If we cast our mind back to 2017, what was the employment situation in our country and what did the current government do in attempting to solve the unemployment situation in the country”.

He said in the various public sectors: education, health, security, “the record number of people who have been recruited is unmatchable”.

Over 1000 job seekers massed up at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair.

Pulse Ghana

The Fair assembled several companies and employers seeking new employees, and is also offering potential employees opportunities to gain employment.