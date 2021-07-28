According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, this is sheer disrespect to the host country Ghana because homosexuality is illegal in the country.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom-Otchere, the two-term lawmaker said the US has now made LGBTQI issues a foreign policy across the world.

“I believe that the US embassy must be minded by the Vienna Convention. The Vienna Convention on diplomacy states that diplomats must be respectful of the local laws of their host country. If the host country criminalizes LGBQT as it is currently, it is an affront to the sovereignty of this state hoisting an LGBTQ flag in the country. “This directive came from the State Department and the flags were to be hoisted in June because June is gay pride month but the US embassy did not.

They are hoisting it now because of the discussion on the passage of the bill. They are trying to make a grand stand but it is needless showmanship. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has not hoisted a flag. I will demand the Jubilee House to summon the US ambassador. You must respect every country,” he said.

He said the US is driving a policy which is targeted at getting nations to legalize same sex and other related issues across the world. “The US has pro-LGBTQ as part of its foreign policy initiatives. There is an official advocate of LGBTQ to the world. Recently the US ambassador put out an advertisement seeking for an advocate here in Ghana,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Sam George has been championing a private members bill meant to penalize homosexual activities in the country.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.