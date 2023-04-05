Akufo-Addo hasn’t interfered in any corruption case against his appointees – NPP General Secretary

Speaking in an interview of Citi TV, Mr. Kodua said the allegation that the President is a ‘clearing agent’ cannot be true.

“I don’t think the President has been a hindrance towards any corruption investigations. How? Which situation are you referring to? I’m not aware that the President has cleared anybody. I don’t have information that the CID was doing investigations and the President halted it. Unless you want the President to be nosing around to ensure that whether something has happened or not he should bring people to book”.

He believes the state institutions should be allowed to work adding that frivolous allegations by the NDC will not wash until a court proves otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until a court says that the act of a person amounts to corruption, I will not sit down here and make allegations. We should allow state institutions to work and when they bring these cases to court and the court comes to a final determination, that is when we successfully say that indeed this person is corrupt or not,” he argued.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to a former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s comments that President Akufo-Addo is “a mother serpent of corruption,” Mr. Koduah asserted that, “the man has said several things, he also said several things against former President John Dramani Mahama, so we should take it to be true that he’s very corrupt?”