“it is trite knowledge that Nana Addo hates to be at the same function with John Mahama. In fact, this is a matter many international organizations have found puzzling. Only him can say why,” Stan Dogbe said, the Herald Newspaper quoted him as saying.

Dogbe was reacting to a viral video edited and released by the Jubilee House in which Mr Akufo-Addo gave a cold handshake and discourteous body language to ex-President Mahama, at the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum in Accra on Wednesday.

President Akufo-Addo looked cheerful shaking the dignitaries before ex-president John Mahama. His demeanor changed when he got to the turn of Mr Mahama. Afterward, he looked cheerful shaking other behind John Mahama.

Nonetheless, Dogbe, warns President Akufo-Addo,“….you cannot take one’s shine and glory away from him through actions such as this”.