The Committee will work on end of service benefits for the executive, legislature and other state appointees.

Inaugurating the committee at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo tasked the members to work within the confines of the law.

He said, “I think it may be worth our while to examine the practice of other jurisdictions, for example, the American one, where the principles are established and automatically adjusted according to certain objective criteria. This may well be an issue for further constitutional debate and decision.”

Nana Addo also said: "The task ahead of you is a challenging one, and it is my expectation and hope that you will be up to it, and deliver your report expeditiously. You have my full support to undertake this assignment, and I assure you of the government’s assistance, if needed, throughout the period of your work".

The committee is chaired by Prof Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu, a scientist and marine conservationist, who is also a former pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, and Chairperson of the Board of the Millennium Development Authority.

The other members of the Committee are Mr Abraham Ossei Aidoo, former Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and one-time Member of Parliament for Tema West; Dr Edward Kwapong, currently Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission; Dr Eric Odruo Osae, a Chartered Accountant and lawyer, and UNDP technical advisor to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development; and Mrs Stella Segbawu, former Managing Director, Donewell Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The committee is mandated to make recommendations in respect of emoluments and other privileges for Article 71 officeholders, as specified in the 1992 Constitution; and to examine any other relevant matter which the committee deems appropriate to its work.