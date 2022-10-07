He said the president and is government cannot stop the canker because it looks like they benefit from it.
Akufo-Addo is a beneficiary of galamsey proceeds – Odike alleges
Akwasi Adai Odike, founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his complicity in the galamsey menace.
Speaking in interview on Onua TV, the controversial politician said President Akufo-Addo is just paying lip service to the problem.
"The meeting the president had in Kumasi had no benefit. The president went to meet MMDCEs, is he not the same person who appoints them? Does he not have a Chief of Staff who is supposed to sack MMDCEs who are misbehaving? Do you have to call all of them together?
“The meeting the president held in Kumasi was a galamsey shareholders' meeting. The chiefs are blaming the government for the menace, the government is also blaming the chiefs. These are the two groups who went to meet. They are the shareholders in galamsey.
“The president just went to make a speech. He did not state any strategy to stop the menace, and he is not going to because he is a direct beneficiary of the galamsey proceeds. Everything shows that Nana Addo is a direct beneficiary of galamsey proceeds. The chiefs are also beneficiaries of galamsey,” he said in Twi.
He added that Akufo-Addo, after all the resources at his disposal, including the army and putting his presidency on the line, is now asking chiefs to help in the fight against galamsey.
President Akufo-Addo, during his meeting with chiefs and MMDCEs in Kumasi on Wednesday (October 5), urged chiefs across the country to get themselves involved in the fight against illegal small-scale mining since they are the custodians of lands in the country.
