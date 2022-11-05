Akufo-Addo is an authoritarian leader – Akwasi Addai Odike

He opined that a country like Ghana does not deserve such a person as its president.

Joining hundreds of Ghanaians to demonstrate against the current economic crisis the country is facing on Saturday, November 5, Mr. Odike said the entire government lacks the know-how to address the problems.

This, he says makes President Akufo-Addo unfit to lead the country.

I have been a number one advocate for Nana Addo to step aside because he doesn’t respect Ghanaians. Nana Addo thinks he is doing Ghanaians a favor as a president and he does not respect the oath he swore to do good and everything possible to transform this country.

“Amid Covid-19, Nana Addo exhibited profligate lifestyle hiring and bathing in the sky while Ghanaians suffered. He is there only to apportion blame.

“He doesn’t have any solution to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaians. He and his cronies do not want to do anything but milk this country to the detriment of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“Akufo-Addo is not a leader. He is an authoritarian and we cannot allow him to continue as president of this nation,”

The protestors led by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu are demanding the resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Some civil society organizations including FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League, and other activists have joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.

Martin Kpebu in an earlier media interview said the wanton corruption and mismanagement of the economy give a clear indication that Ghanaians can no longer wait until the end of Mr. Akufo-Addo’s four-year term.

He said after today’s protest, the president and his vice ought to leave the office to pave the way for the constitutional provision for his replacement to be set in motion.

“We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo. It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how?”

Martin Kpebu said, “This can’t continue. We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 of the Constitution to ask the president to resign and this is not the first time that a president of Ghana is going to resign,”