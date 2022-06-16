Akufo-Addo is not afraid to sack any of his appointees - Akosua Manu

Speaking on TV3, she said the President allows the statutory state institutions to work before he takes any decision.

She made this comment when asked why the President has not sacked the Gender Minister Sarah Adwoa Sarfo who has been on leave for over a year, while speaking on the New Day show with Berla Mundi on TV3 Thursday June 16.

Is President Akufo-Addo afraid to sack his appointees? Berla asked.

In her answer, Akosua Manu said “the President is not afraid to fire any appointee.”

Asked again why the President has not sacked the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over the Sputnik V saga when he admitted he did not do due diligence before contracting with the private office of one Emirati Sheikh, H.H Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for 3.4 million doses at a unit cost of $19, Akosua Manu replied that “The minster went before a committee of parliament and he gave his reasons.”

Pulse Ghana

The Minister for Gender and Children Affairs, Sarah Adwoa Safo who has been out of the country for a while recently said she is not aware she has been summoned by Parliament.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.

“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”

“I have to be served,” she added.