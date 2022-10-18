RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo is not involved in galamsey - Deputy Information Minister

Evans Annang

The Deputy Minister of Information, Fatima Abubakar has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not involved in galamsey and has never been.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He said the allegation to this effect made by Onua TV’s Captain Smart should be treated with disdain by well meaning Ghanaians.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Minister said the government intends to take up the matter with the National Media Commission.

She said the publication impugns the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

In the statement she said:

i. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has never been and is not involved in galamsey;

ii. The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism;

iii. The video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country; and

iv. Government’s commitment to the fight against illegal mining is unwavering.

The government said it will also seek redress at the National Media Commission (NMC).

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
