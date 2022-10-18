Akufo-Addo is not involved in galamsey - Deputy Information Minister

In a statement issued in Accra, the Minister said the government intends to take up the matter with the National Media Commission.

She said the publication impugns the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.

Pulse Ghana

In the statement she said:

i. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has never been and is not involved in galamsey;

ii. The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism;

iii. The video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country; and

iv. Government’s commitment to the fight against illegal mining is unwavering.