Akufo-Addo is not sacking Ofori-Atta because he’s protecting his rot - Nyaho-Tamakloe

He said the hesitation of the president to let Ken Ofori-Atta continue in his role as Finance Minister is strange.
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hinted that there might be an ulterior motive behind the reason why President Akufo-Addo is still keeping the Finance Minister at post.
This, he suggested, might be because the Minister is hiding the rot of the government.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the Finance Minister should have resigned the very day Ghana decided to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In his view, Mr Ofori-Atta had pledged not to take the country to the Fund because “We are a proud people.”
“So you ask yourself, why is he still there? When a person is in position and the populace says ‘we’ve had enough of you, go away’ and still he wants to be there, the simple thing that should come to the mind of any ordinary Ghanaian is that he is sitting on the rot. When he’s not there, we’ll see how massive the rot is.”
When asked who Mr Ofori Atta is covering up for, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “Who is the appointing authority of this country? And has the President approved of his removal?
“The President should have asked him [Ken Ofori Atta] to go away. Here we have a situation where even ordinary person in the streets says, ‘Ofori Atta must leave’,” he told Benjamin Akakpo on Wednesday.
Ninety eight (98) Members of Parliament from the ruling NPP are currently asking for the immediate sacking of the Finance Minister.
They lawmakers said they will boycott the budget reading on November 25 if the president fails to grant their demand.
