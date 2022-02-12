Akufo-Addo is very insensitive, he’ll be spending GHS4.9 million on another private jet charter – NDC

Speaking to press in Parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President’s current 10-day trip will cost the state GHS4.9 million.

"The President took off in the ultra luxurious LXDIO which costs the Ghanaian tax payer $14,000 per hour. This six nation tour we have done a conservative estimate and at the end of the tour the president would have spent a colossal amount of $777,000."

“We have called this engagement to register our revulsion, our very strong opposition for the President’s continuous contemptuous and insensitivity conduct in chartering an ultra-luxurious executive jet when Ghana has a presidential jet which is in pristine condition.

“The shocking irony is that this latest conduct of the President happened at a time only yesterday when thousands of Ghanaians were in the street demonstrating against the regressive, the obnoxious and dreaded E-levy. Many Ghanaians are saying that this is a government that does not like to be accountable,” he disclosed.

Pulse Ghana

The President is on a 10-day trip and his first point of call will be Brest, France, where, at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, he will participate in the One Ocean Summit, to be held on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Up to 40 world leaders are due to make “ambitious and concrete commitments” towards combating illegal fishing, decarbonising shipping and reducing plastic pollution at what is billed as the first high-level summit dedicated to the ocean.