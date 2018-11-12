Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Akufo-Addo jets off to Qatar for a 1-day official visit

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo jets off to Qatar play

President Akufo-Addo jets off to Qatar

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for a one-day state visit to Qatar.

The visit is at the request of of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who paid, President Akufo-Addo, an official visit to Ghana on 24th December, 2017.

The reciprocal visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

READ ALSO: Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

Nana Akufo-Addo play

Nana Akufo-Addo

 

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 13th November, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

X
