RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo lauds Black Stars for the victory against South Korea

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Black Stars for their hard-fought victory against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Akufo-Addo visits Black Stars
Akufo-Addo visits Black Stars

He said Ghana thoroughly deserved the victory and it should serve as a motivation for Friday’s decider against Uruguay.

Recommended articles

In a post on social media, the President wrote: “Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay”.

The President was in Qatar to support the Black Stars in their first game against Portugal which they lost.

Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Ghana, yesterday, sealed the important 3-2 win over South Korea thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu.

The Black Stars are now set to take on Uruguay in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken-Ofori-Atta

Govt will freeze hiring of public and civil servants from January 2023 – Ofori-Atta

Military-Officer-aiming-his-gun-488x424

Soldier's stray bullet kills nursing mother at funeral, injures baby

Agraada

Agradaa's Thanksgiving service in church after being granted bail

Police arrest one suspect

Police arrest one, and others on the hunt for the murder of a victim identified as a Police Officer