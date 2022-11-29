He said Ghana thoroughly deserved the victory and it should serve as a motivation for Friday’s decider against Uruguay.
Akufo-Addo lauds Black Stars for the victory against South Korea
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Black Stars for their hard-fought victory against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
In a post on social media, the President wrote: “Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay”.
The President was in Qatar to support the Black Stars in their first game against Portugal which they lost.
Ghana, yesterday, sealed the important 3-2 win over South Korea thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu.
The Black Stars are now set to take on Uruguay in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
