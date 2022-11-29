Akufo-Addo lauds Black Stars for the victory against South Korea

In a post on social media, the President wrote: “Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay”.

The President was in Qatar to support the Black Stars in their first game against Portugal which they lost.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana, yesterday, sealed the important 3-2 win over South Korea thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu.