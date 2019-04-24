The centre will be the first of four centres that will be built by the end of the year to boost healthcare delivery in the country.

The drone service will help hospitals receive medical packages between 15 to 17 minutes after making requests via WhatsApp or SMS.

Zipline will be running at a capacity of 150 deliveries per day scalable to 500 per day after it is launched fully.

Zipline’s drone delivery service is dedicated to expanding healthcare access and saving lives around the globe. Health workers place orders by text message and receive their deliveries in 30 minutes on average.

The drones both take off and land from its distribution centres, requiring no additional infrastructure at the clinics it serves. Deliveries are made from the sky, with the drone descending to a safe height above the ground and air-dropping medicine by parachute to a designated spot at the health centres it serves.

The deliveries of about 150 medical supplies, which include blood, blood products, and vaccines among others, will serve about 2000 health facilities across the country at full capacity.