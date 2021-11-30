In a communique by the Presidency, Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the “Africa Flagship Programme” session of the Conference, on “the intersectionality of Ghana’s post COVID economic development strategy and that of the US”.

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) is America’s premier organisation representing and serving the interests of African-American State legislators.

With more than 700 members representing more than 60 million Americans, NBCSL serves as a network, advocate and catalyst for public policy innovation, information exchange, and joint action on critical issues affecting African Americans and other marginalized communities.

Pulse Ghana

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.