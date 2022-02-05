RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘Akufo-Addo lives like an Arabian king and expects Ghanaians to pay E-levy?’ - Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says President Akufo-Addo cannot expect Ghanaians to pay the E-levy whereas he enjoys a lavish life like an Arabian king.

The Akufo-Addo government has been criticised over the E-levy

According to him, taxing people’s savings and capital is not the way to go, and urged the government to cut down on its expenditure.

“The office of government machinery is receiving about GHC3.2 billion – over 500 million cedis more than they received last year. As I speak to you, our President likes to sit in a $14,000 an hour rented jet at a time when we have a Presidential jet that is fit for purpose,” he said on Newsfile on Joy FM.

“How can you live like an Arabian King, you will not listen to cries and pleas to cut down on this cost and you expect them to pay e-levy which will be taxing people’s savings and their capital?”

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The Akufo-Addo government has been pushing to implement a 1.75% E-levy, which would see electronic taxed.

However, the proposition has been opposed by the majority of Ghanaians, with the Minority in Parliament also rejecting it.

Ofosu Kwakye, who served as deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama administration, believes even if the E-levy is implemented, it will not solve all of Ghana’s problems, as some government officials have suggested.

“The e-levy, which this government touts as the panacea to all our problems is completely irrelevant as far as resolving the crisis we are in at the moment, is concerned,” he argued.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Felix Kwakye Ofosu Pulse Ghana

“It is important to stress that the Ghanaian Economy currently is hanging by a thread and it’s no exaggeration to say that it has already collapsed.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta could withdraw the E-levy bill in the coming weeks.

