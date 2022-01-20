RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo mourns Apiate explosion victims

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness at the explosion that has killed scores of people at Apiate in the Western Region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, in a post on social media, commiserated with the dead and the surviving victims.

Recommended articles

He wrote: "I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents."

"It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town."

Gas explosion at Apiate
Gas explosion at Apiate Gas explosion at Apiate Pulse Ghana

"Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate."

Reports stated that the explosion occurred when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

A number of people are feared dead in the explosion.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Data from SIM card re-registration is useless; we're not part of it – Professor Attafuah

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

“I apologise” for asking you to use gong gongs and talking drums - NCA lawyer seeks forgiveness

Dr. Poku Adusei, Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority