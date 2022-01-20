Akufo-Addo mourns Apiate explosion victims

He wrote: "I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents."

"It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town."

Gas explosion at Apiate Pulse Ghana

"Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate."

Reports stated that the explosion occurred when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.