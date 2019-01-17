In a post on Facebook, the President expressed his condolences to Ahmed's family and charged the police to get the perpetrators to book.

Ahmed was shot yesterday evening at Madina in Accra on his way home. He was shot twice in the chest and another in the neck while he was driving home by unknown gunmen.

"I’ve learnt with sadness of the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an associate of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. I condemn the act unreservedly, and extend my condolences to his family. I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Once again, my heartfelt condolences," he wrote in a Facebook post.