Nkurunziza died yesterday after suffering a cardiac arrest, the Burundian government announced.

He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

After 15 years in power, Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down in August.

In a post on social media, President Akufo-Addo extended his condolences from the people of Ghana to the people of Burundi.

