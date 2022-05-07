Akufo-Addo must investigate GRA officials interdicted for transaction invoice scandal – Nana Kay

According to him, the act is supposed to ensure that when one import a car or any goods into the country the person is expected to send the invoice to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and customs for the goods to be cleared.

He opined that, the country’s laws on corruption should be applicable to all citizens irrespective of their political leanings.

He reiterated that, that is the surest way of fighting the canker in Ghana.

Nana Kay revealed that, some officials at Ghana Revenue Authority have been interdicted over transaction invoice value.

“I’m not a Custom Officer but the corruption revelations from the Inquisitor Newspaper is sickening ,am pleading with President Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff must take up this case and investigate with all the Ghana Revenue Authority officials who are involved in these scandal,’’ Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah exclusively told Adakabere Frimpong Manso on Accra-based Neat 100.9

“I think that when we put people in such positions, we expect much more from them and so the deterrent should be much higher than that,’’he added

Pulse Ghana

Nana Kay says the punitive measures meted at the corrupt officials are not enough.

He said they should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other people in public office who would use it for their personal interest.

“But we kind of make it easy for people to think they can get away with the impunity of fraud. We ought to be having probably fast-track procedures on all these matters so that gradually that sense of fear of not being…of being high-risk will be sent to everybody who would want to engage in such acts.