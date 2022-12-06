RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo must show courage and reshuffle some of his ministers – Kufour

Evans Annang

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has called for the reshuffling of some Ministers under the present Akufo-Addo administration.

He said President Akufo-Addo should reshuffle some of the Ministers because such practices brings new ideas in government.

Speaking in an interaction with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) at his residence in Peduase on Monday, said this is something he did routinely during his tenure.

Kufour said he at a point reshuffled persons who contributed significantly to his presidential bid in the interest of his government.

I didn’t reshuffle just for the frequency of it; no. The president’s role is like the coach; not just a team leader.

You have to know what your ministers are doing, whether they are being positive or whether they’re just being average when you expect more from them, and you should have the courage to say you don’t belong here, go there, or perhaps sit aside and that thing should not be seasonal; it should be continuous.

President Akufo-Addo has resisted all calls to reshuffle some of his ministers and he has said that he is satisfied with their performances.

According to him, many of his appointees have discharged their duties excellently.

Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” he said.

