Akufo-Addo names deputy Ministers for Finance, Energy and Transport

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has begun nominating persons for the position of deputy Ministers in his government.

According to a report by Starfm.com.gh, the President has nominated the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer as the deputy Minister for Energy.

Also, ex-National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss, Alhassan Tampuli has been nominated as the deputy Transport Minister.

Meanwhile, John Kumah and Abena Osei Asare have been nominated as the Deputy Ministers at the Finance Ministry.

Akufo-Addo is said to have also picked John Ntim Fordjour, the MP for Assin South, as deputy Minister-designate for Education and Akwapim South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah, as the Deputy Minister-designate for the Local Government Ministry.

Others are New Juaben South MP, Okyere Baafi, and Charles Adu Boahen, who have been nominated as deputy Minister for Trade and deputy Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, respectively.

Overall, President Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministerial list is expected to have more women than men as compared to the Ministerial list that had more males as against females.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will be required to vet all of the President’s nominees before they are sworn into office.

Even though Parliament is currently on recess, the Appointments Committee is expected to resume work ahead of the next meeting of Parliament to vet President Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministers-designate.

