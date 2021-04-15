Akufo-Addo names deputy Ministers for Finance, Energy and Transport

Also, ex-National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss, Alhassan Tampuli has been nominated as the deputy Transport Minister.

Meanwhile, John Kumah and Abena Osei Asare have been nominated as the Deputy Ministers at the Finance Ministry.

Akufo-Addo is said to have also picked John Ntim Fordjour, the MP for Assin South, as deputy Minister-designate for Education and Akwapim South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah, as the Deputy Minister-designate for the Local Government Ministry.

Others are New Juaben South MP, Okyere Baafi, and Charles Adu Boahen, who have been nominated as deputy Minister for Trade and deputy Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, respectively.

Overall, President Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministerial list is expected to have more women than men as compared to the Ministerial list that had more males as against females.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will be required to vet all of the President’s nominees before they are sworn into office.