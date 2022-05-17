Akufo-Addo needs to be impeached – Barker-Vormawor

Speaking with Accra based Metro TV, Barker-Vormawor said he has nothing against President Akufo-Addo and his government, however, his disregard of the law should make him go.

“I have never been against this government but I do have reached a point where I think that the current President needs to be impeached and I’m not against him because I’m much more for the constitution….because he [Akufo-Addo] used national security folks to attack the citizens of this country.”

“This is the highest level of attack on our constitutional values and I don’t think that we should take any of these for granted.”

“In fact when the funeral [ of Sir John] was held which broke the Covid 19 restrictions that the president and other highest persons of government were involved in, I made a formal complaint to the police and listed them and said, unfortunately, our constitution says the president cannot be tried whiles ion office but you can investigate the president waiting for him to be impeached. You can investigate the crime,” Barker-Vormawor contended.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview, Barker-Vomawor bemoaned the lack of press freedom in the country and said he does not desire a military government.

Reacting to Ghana's latest low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index, and Ghana's Democracy at a press forum in Accra, Oliver said his views on Ghana's democracy should not be translated as an endorsement for military rule.