He said after Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure as Member of Parliament and a Minister, he never collected ex-gratia.
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia for being an MP and a Minister – Captain Smart
Host of Onua FM’s ‘Maakye’ programme, Captain Smart has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never collected ex-gratia for working for Ghana.
Speaking on his show, he said that was one of the gestures that made him admire the President.
“… there are certain things that made me love Nana Addo. Nana Addo never took the MP’s Common Fund, and he used his own resources to lobby for projects in his constituency… Nana Addo never took ex-gratia as MP and a Minister; he said the government should use the money where it is needed.
“Nana rejected governments cars when he was Minister for Justice and Attorney General and Foreign Affairs Minister; he bought his own fuel. He made the government scrap the maintenance allowance on his salary,” Smart said.
Captain Smart made these remarks reacting to an attack by broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere on the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, for returning a GH¢365,392.67 ex-gratia for his service on the Council of State on the grounds that the payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work.
He chastised Adom-Otchere for criticizing Togbe Afede for refusing to take his ex-gratia.
"Paul Adom Otchere is an unseasoned braggart and an unwise chameleon that attracts no colour. The NPP members see you as a fool and are only using you; you are the one they can use. We the so-called senior journalist in this country, if we don't take care, because of politics, our knowledge will become useless.”
"… I want you (Adom Otchere) to sue the Controller for Nana Addo refusing to take his salary… My uncle Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor did not take any salary or ex-gratia when he was Board Chair of SSNIT, go and sue him. J.A. Kufuor, when he became minister, also asked the government to reduce his salary by half; go and sue him”, he said.
