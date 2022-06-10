Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia for being an MP and a Minister – Captain Smart

Speaking on his show, he said that was one of the gestures that made him admire the President.

“… there are certain things that made me love Nana Addo. Nana Addo never took the MP’s Common Fund, and he used his own resources to lobby for projects in his constituency… Nana Addo never took ex-gratia as MP and a Minister; he said the government should use the money where it is needed.

“Nana rejected governments cars when he was Minister for Justice and Attorney General and Foreign Affairs Minister; he bought his own fuel. He made the government scrap the maintenance allowance on his salary,” Smart said.

Pulse Ghana

Captain Smart made these remarks reacting to an attack by broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere on the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, for returning a GH¢365,392.67 ex-gratia for his service on the Council of State on the grounds that the payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work.

He chastised Adom-Otchere for criticizing Togbe Afede for refusing to take his ex-gratia.

"Paul Adom Otchere is an unseasoned braggart and an unwise chameleon that attracts no colour. The NPP members see you as a fool and are only using you; you are the one they can use. We the so-called senior journalist in this country, if we don't take care, because of politics, our knowledge will become useless.”