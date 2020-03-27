This directive, according to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Initially, the tracing was pegged at passenger side who arrived into the country from March 15 but Oppong Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo has directed that it should be from March 3.

He also explained that the Immigration Service has in its database information about persons who entered the country within the period in question.

“The Ghana Immigration Service, working with the Ministry of Communication, and their agencies have a whole database of all those who came in,” he said, adding initially, officials were looking to start the tracing from those who came into the country from March 15 but the president directed they start from March 3.

President Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 132 cases of deadly Covid-19 with 3 deaths and one recovery.

The GHS said 54 of the cases were confirmed through routine surveillance, out of which 49 are responding to treatment.

Also, 78 persons out of the 1,030 who were taken through mandatory quarantine have tested positive and are also being treated.