He said the President owes no one an explanation or reasons for firing Mr. Kwakwa as the Ghanaian constitution provides him with such powers.
Akufo-Addo owes no one an explanation for sacking Airport boss – Dep Transport Minister
Hassan Tampuli, the Deputy Minister of Transport has shielded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of any blame in the sacking of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Airports Company Limited.
Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Tampuli said the President is not obliged to disclose his reasons of sacking the CEO.
“The appointment letter didn’t state why he was appointed. I don’t know why the sack letter should state why he has been relieved of his position.”
“The President has the prerogative to appoint and terminate appointments and does not have to give reasons for his actions. This is nothing new.”
Mr. Yaw Kwakwa was fired yesterday while in the company of a Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport.
The GACL was recently in the news for stopping the operations of McDan Aviation’s private Jet Terminal 24 hours after the company launched its new business for allegedly breaching aviation rules.
On January 1, the GACL ordered the newly launched McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) until further notice.
In a letter signed on January 31, by then Managing Director of the Company, Yaw Kwakwa, he referenced a notice to the company to suspend its inauguration of the Private Jet Terminal which was not adhered to.
