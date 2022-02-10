Akufo-Addo owes no one an explanation for sacking Airport boss – Dep Transport Minister

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Tampuli said the President is not obliged to disclose his reasons of sacking the CEO.

“The appointment letter didn’t state why he was appointed. I don’t know why the sack letter should state why he has been relieved of his position.”

“The President has the prerogative to appoint and terminate appointments and does not have to give reasons for his actions. This is nothing new.”

Mr. Yaw Kwakwa was fired yesterday while in the company of a Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport.

Pulse Ghana

The GACL was recently in the news for stopping the operations of McDan Aviation’s private Jet Terminal 24 hours after the company launched its new business for allegedly breaching aviation rules.

On January 1, the GACL ordered the newly launched McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) until further notice.