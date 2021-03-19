The President made the presentation during a short ceremony held earlier today, Friday, 19th March 2021.

Meanwhile, the President also pledged to ensure that the staff and management of NADMO are well-equipped to function.

“On Friday, 19th March 2021, I presented forty (40) vehicles comprising one (1) Toyota Camry, one (1) Toyota Hiace ambulance, one (1) Mercedes Benz Rescue Ambulance, one (1) payloader, five (5) Toyota Landcruiser Prados, and thirty (30) Toyota Hilux pickups to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO),” he wrote.

“Prior to this ceremony, Government had already distributed motorbikes to all the sixteen (16) regions and to the two hundred and sixty (260) metropolitan, municipal and district secretariats of NADMO.

“In the course of next month, thirty-two (32) additional pickups will be presented to augment further the fleet of NADMO. This is by no means exhaustive, and I assured management and staff of NADMO of more in the coming years under my presidency,” Akufo-Addo added.