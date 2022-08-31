Akufo-Addo reinstates suspended Sekondi-Takoradi MCE

In a letter to the Western Regional Minister, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe directed that Mr. Issah should be handed his office back.

“I wish to inform you that H. E the President of the republic, in response to recommendation made by the Western Regional Coordinating Council has given approval for the reinstatement of the Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.”

“Please find attached, letter No. OP 110/22/878 dated 26th August 2022, from the Office of the President conveying approval for his reinstatement.”

Pulse Ghana

“You are kindly requested to arrange hand over the administration of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to the Metropolitan Chief Executive,” part of the statement read.

The MCE was directed to step aside after he was caught on tape verbally assaulting a police officer who had arrested him for flouting road traffic regulations.

The said incident between the MCE and the police officer, Superintendent Andrew Sarfo, near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday, February 3, 2022, was captured on tape and circulated on social media, where he was heard threatening the police officer with a transfer, among other things.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap checkpoint.