RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo reinstates suspended Sekondi-Takoradi MCE

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reinstated the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin Issah.

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul Mumin Issah
Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul Mumin Issah

This comes after the Western Regional Coordinating Council cleared him of any wrongdoing in his road traffic infraction case.

Recommended articles

In a letter to the Western Regional Minister, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe directed that Mr. Issah should be handed his office back.

“I wish to inform you that H. E the President of the republic, in response to recommendation made by the Western Regional Coordinating Council has given approval for the reinstatement of the Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.”

“Please find attached, letter No. OP 110/22/878 dated 26th August 2022, from the Office of the President conveying approval for his reinstatement.”

Abdul-Mumin Issah, Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Abdul-Mumin Issah, Sekondi-Takoradi MCE Pulse Ghana

“You are kindly requested to arrange hand over the administration of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to the Metropolitan Chief Executive,” part of the statement read.

The MCE was directed to step aside after he was caught on tape verbally assaulting a police officer who had arrested him for flouting road traffic regulations.

The said incident between the MCE and the police officer, Superintendent Andrew Sarfo, near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday, February 3, 2022, was captured on tape and circulated on social media, where he was heard threatening the police officer with a transfer, among other things.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap checkpoint.

He was charged with assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akwasi Addai Odike

Manhyia Palace orders Oyerepa FM to shut down over Odike’s comments

Kumasi Traditional Council

We didn't order Oyerepa FM to shut down — Manhyia Palace denies

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

Man in handcuffs

Abdul Inusah: Former MP’s son faces 50-years jail term for fraud in US