Akufo-Addo sacks Charles Adu Boahen over Anas exposé

“The President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment,”

The President has also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigation. “The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

Earlier, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia called for the sacking of the Minister if he indeed used his name to collect bribes from alleged investors.

In a post on Facebook, the Vice President wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.”

Pulse Ghana

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.”

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities,” he added.

Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas reported.