The president said the sacrifices and efforts made by workers in nation building cannot be underemphasized.

In a post on social media, the president eulogized all workers in the country and commended their efforts for a better Ghana since independence.

Nana Addo said despite the cancellation of May Day celebrations across the country due to coronavirus, it is important for workers and government to chart their own course out of this pandemic onto a path of sustained growth and progress.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) cancelled the celebration activities.

''On behalf of the organised labour national May Day planning committee, the TUC says it regrets to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 Mayday celebration activities have been cancelled in compliance with the restrictions on movement with persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings nationwide,'' the TUC said in a statement.

The statement signed by the Secretary-General urged all workers to stay at home on this day and continue to comply with the relevant safety protocols in the fight against coronavirus and hopes to resume the celebration of May Day in 2021.