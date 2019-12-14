According to him, the country does not have enough funds to construct all roads nationwide, adding that once the economy expands, addition roads will be constructed.

Speaking to journalists on Friday at the Jubilee House, president Akufo-Addo said his administration will select some significant roads for construction.

He said the country will witnessed a significant expansion of the road infrastructure in the course of next year.

He also blasted former president John Mahama for claiming to have constructed several roads in Ghana.

According to to the president, the roads former president John Mahama claimed to have constructed only exist in the Green Book.

The Green Book was published by the Mahama administration showing its infrastructure projects.

He said every part of the country he has visited, chiefs and residents have complained about the poor state of their roads, saying the massive road infrastructures the NDC spoke about were only in its Green Book and not on the lands.