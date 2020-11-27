Speaking on his two-day tour of the Central region, he said Mahama was only going about on a promise spree.

“I know of someone going about on a promising spree that if he comes, he would do this and that, but the fact of the matter is he has been in power before, and what actually did he achieve? Nothing,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“We have experienced his stewardship before, and it didn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians. So, he (Mahama) should stop lying to Ghanaians, for us to continue with our developmental agenda for the country!”

The President used the occasion to urge Ghanaians to vote for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December polls.

He argued that policies introduced by his government have had positive impacts on every Ghanaian.

“If you believe that the policies of my government have had a positive impact on your lives, and you have not regretted voting for me, I will urge you to continue to have faith in me. In the December elections, let it be four more years for Nana to do more for you,” Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the President believes the campaign of Mahama and the NDC has “fallen in the water.”

According to him, the NDC is now resorting to untruths and propaganda, having failed to convince Ghanaians with their message.

“Mahama’s campaign has fallen in the water. His campaign has landed in confusion, misrepresentations and outright fabrications. That is the campaign of John Dramani Mahama today in Ghana,” Nana Addo said.

“You cannot go to the presidency of Ghana with lies and fabrications. The Ghanaian people will not allow that to happen.”

The President also responded to claims by Mahama that the erstwhile NDC administration started the Free SHS programme.

He said Mahama’s comments “are borne out of one thing, and that is his campaign is failing to catch up with the electorate.”

“He has seen that his campaign is collapsing in confusion, fabrications and now outright lies.”