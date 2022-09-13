Akufo-Addo should have resigned for failing in the fight against galamsey – Mahama

Mr. Mahama said the President promised to put his presidency on the line to halt the ‘galamsey’ menace but he has failed.

“If we were in some other jurisdiction, he would have resigned by now. By his word, he put his presidency on the line,” Mr Mahama observed in an exclusive interview with TV3.

“If you go to the districts they talk about community mining. Community mining is the NPP party executives and the DCEs who are doing the community mining.

“So, they are the ones doing what they are doing, so how can you expect him to fight galamsey when his own people are the ones who are doing it.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 put his presidency on the line in stating his resolve to fight the galamsey menace.

“I have said in Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public that I am prepared to put my presidency on the line on this matter,” he told some chiefs at a workshop in July of that year.”

Pulse Ghana

The police recently arrested Aisha Huang, a Chinese galamsey kingpin and three other accomplices.

Aisha and her accomplices since their arrest have been flown to Accra and arraigned same day before an Accra Circuit Court.

She has been charged with two counts of engaging in the sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence contrary to section 99(1) of minerals and mining (amendment) act 2015(Act 900) and mining without licence contrary to section 99(3) of minerals and mining (amendment) Act 2015, Act 900 to which she and the other three accomplices pleaded not guilty.